Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $15,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after buying an additional 2,193,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,875,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,781,000 after purchasing an additional 694,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,880.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 292,218 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $168.55 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.08.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

