Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,347 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.0 %

Medtronic stock opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.04. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $70.95 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

