CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $164.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $113.19 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.29 and its 200 day moving average is $152.86.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nepsis Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 69,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 250.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,593.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

