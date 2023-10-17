Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Curaleaf from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. ATB Capital began coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
Curaleaf Stock Down 2.5 %
Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Curaleaf will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Curaleaf
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.
