Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. Stephens dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,697,000 after buying an additional 928,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,228,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 551.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,828,000 after purchasing an additional 521,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,240,000 after purchasing an additional 316,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.09. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

