Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 871 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,723,570. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

