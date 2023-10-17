Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises about 1.4% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after buying an additional 1,776,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,401,000 after buying an additional 457,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,030,000 after purchasing an additional 118,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,553,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,101,000 after purchasing an additional 78,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.52. The company had a trading volume of 759,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,843. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.97 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.