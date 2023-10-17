CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $14,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.5% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 261.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.70.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.2 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $187.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of -457.73, a P/E/G ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $190.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

