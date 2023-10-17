Credit Agricole S A Purchases 4,185 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $855,000. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 132,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,572,000 after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $185.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of -457.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.94. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $190.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.