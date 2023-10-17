Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,911 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $572.24 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $576.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $555.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

