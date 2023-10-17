Cooke & Bieler LP Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 34,706 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $73,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,726,234. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

