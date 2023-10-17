Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,490,570. The company has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

