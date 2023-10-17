Campbell Wealth Management Sells 4,079 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Campbell Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $435.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $365.10 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $336.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.