Cambiar Investors LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 295,125 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,437,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $696,728,000 after purchasing an additional 122,216 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.7 %

COP stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.22. 1,036,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,710,102. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.63.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

