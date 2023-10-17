Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 4,106 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.1% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $48,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, reaching $311.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,504. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.87 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

