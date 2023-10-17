Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $25.11 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 139,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,113,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.76. 976,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,880. The company has a market capitalization of $139.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.35.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

