Cambiar Investors LLC Has $12.19 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $12,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,650,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,242,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 115.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,505,000 after purchasing an additional 778,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.78. 441,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,022. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.31 and a 52-week high of $86.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.47.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

