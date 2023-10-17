Brokerages Set TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) PT at $115.25

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised TKO Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on TKO Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

In related news, Director Jonathan Kraft purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.53 per share, with a total value of $507,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of TKO stock opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.78. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $77.61 and a 12-month high of $106.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.16.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). TKO Group had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

