Brokerages Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price at $297.42

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $287.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in SBA Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock opened at $202.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $312.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

