Brokerages Set NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Target Price at C$7.07

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.64.

NWH.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

Shares of TSE NWH.UN opened at C$4.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$4.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.40.

(Get Free Report

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.