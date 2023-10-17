Brokerages Set National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) PT at $28.44

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.44.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. Citigroup cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.
NASDAQ EYE opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. National Vision has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.36.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $525.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
