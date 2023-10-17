Brokerages Set Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Target Price at $21.75

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE LTH opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $22.41.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Life Time Group had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $561.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 27,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $461,620.59. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,334,872 shares in the company, valued at $191,445,988.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 27,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $461,620.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,334,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,445,988.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Houghton bought 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at $80,888.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

