Brokerages Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Price Target at $132.00

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. Argus started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Choice Hotels International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 1.7 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 867,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,954,000 after purchasing an additional 97,371 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHH opened at $124.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 20.68%.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.