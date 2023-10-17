BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %

MDT stock opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.04. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $70.95 and a twelve month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.