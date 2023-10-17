Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BECN. Raymond James boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $168,264.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at $679,392.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $168,264.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,392.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at $654,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at $427,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.1% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at $1,709,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

