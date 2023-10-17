Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.6 %

BK stock opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.61. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,747,000 after acquiring an additional 227,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,489,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,863,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,966,000 after purchasing an additional 916,664 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

