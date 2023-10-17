AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 41,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 68,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 88,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE T traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. 5,070,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,423,617. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

