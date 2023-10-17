Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AWI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.13.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

AWI opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $83.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.34.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The firm had revenue of $325.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

