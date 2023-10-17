Analysts Set PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) PT at $45.00

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.86.

PRCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $316,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 6.40.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 54.25% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

