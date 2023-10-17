Americana Partners LLC Sells 993 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.75. The stock had a trading volume of 66,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,129. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $149.64 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

