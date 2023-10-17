Americana Partners LLC Sells 14,189 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,268 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,189 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Intel Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,924,184. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38. The company has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -227.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

