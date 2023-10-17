Americana Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.2 %

BMY opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average is $63.65. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

