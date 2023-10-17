Americana Partners LLC Buys 9,799 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 111.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

