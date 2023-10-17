Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Amdocs worth $11,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 43.5% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 215,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after buying an additional 65,405 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 73,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.9% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $81.31. 127,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $99.75.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

