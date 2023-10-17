Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $435.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $441.71 and a 200 day moving average of $434.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $365.10 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $336.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

