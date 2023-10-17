AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

AER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AER stock opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. AerCap has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.44. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

