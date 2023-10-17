AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.6% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,045,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,143,000 after buying an additional 292,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.04. 1,139,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,751. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $261.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.