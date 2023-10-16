Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.08.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $164.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

