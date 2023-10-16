Zions Bancorporation N.A. Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 50.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.5 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $152.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.35.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

