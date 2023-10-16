Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Increased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2,180.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.76. 1,197,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,525. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $49.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

