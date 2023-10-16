Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,686,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,033,569. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

