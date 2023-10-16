Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UTI shares. Argus downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $8.38 on Monday. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $285.50 million, a PE ratio of 209.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $153.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 7,599 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $64,743.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $186,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.