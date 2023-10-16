UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824,659 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,982 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.7% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $396,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.6 %

UNH stock opened at $539.40 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $499.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.