TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives $14.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on TaskUs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TASK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TaskUs Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TaskUs by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TaskUs by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in TaskUs by 181.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TaskUs by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 34,956 shares during the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TASK stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). TaskUs had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $229.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.