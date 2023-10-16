Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 55 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.24.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $542.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.18.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

