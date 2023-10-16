Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Head to Head Contrast

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Free Report) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Volcon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Volcon -1,714.11% -1,201.17% -205.97%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Stellantis and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stellantis and Volcon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 0 0 N/A Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volcon has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,478.12%. Given Volcon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volcon is more favorable than Stellantis.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and Volcon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.30 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.16 Volcon $2.68 million 4.53 -$34.24 million ($1.79) -0.21

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon. Volcon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stellantis beats Volcon on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

