Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Southern comprises 0.9% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $361,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in Southern by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $209,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in Southern by 7.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 7.7% during the second quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,845. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.15. The company has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,911,455. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

