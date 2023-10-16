Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,086 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $553.25. 1,131,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,065. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $251.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $530.88 and a 200-day moving average of $467.92.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

