Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $401.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,643. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.13 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $320.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

