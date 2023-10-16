Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Relx were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,448,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,835,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,608,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 370,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,012,000 after acquiring an additional 283,667 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RELX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($37.94) to GBX 3,170 ($38.80) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,915 ($35.68) to GBX 3,000 ($36.72) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,080 ($37.70) to GBX 3,200 ($39.17) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,880.00.

Relx Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RELX opened at $35.49 on Monday. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Relx’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.